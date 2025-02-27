From belly laughs to culinary connections, here are this weekends events across the Central Coast

A lot is happening across the Central Coast as we near the end of the work week. Here are six fun things to do this weekend, Friday, February 28 to Sunday, March 2, plus a few extra!

At Her Table

February 28th through March 9th, venues around San Luis Obispo County

Women's History Month kicks off right with ten days of At Her Table events. From February 28th through March 9th more than 350 local businesses will join together for 25 events celebrating women in San Luis Obispo County through the art of culinary connection.

SLO Comedy Festival

February 27th through March 2nd, venues across San Luis Obispo County

Get ready to laugh and enjoy non-stop comedy throughout the weekend at the SLO Comedy Festival. From February 27th through March 2nd, 40 comedians from all over the country will be showcasing their talent at venues in San Luis Obispo, Avila Beach and Paso Robles. Grab your tickets online in advance for a discount. You can also purchase your tickets at the door.

Healthy Living for Brain and Body

Thursday, February 27th, 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Paso Robles Senior Center

Growing evidence suggests that you can keep your brain healthy by adopting key lifestyle habits. Learn how you can take care of your brain through diet, exercise, social engagement, and cognitive activities.

Fairytale Weekend at the Santa Barbara Zoo

Saturday, March 1st and Sunday, March 2nd, Santa Barbara Zoo 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Spend a royal day at the Santa Barbara Zoo on Saturday and Sunday during their Fairytale Weekend! From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. check out frog-inspired crafts, photo ops, bounce houses and more will be available to bring awareness to how zoos and aquariums are working to stave the world's threatened amphibians. Costumes are encouraged for attendees.

Stick it to the Flames: LA Wildfire Fundraiser

Saturday March 1st 1:30 p.m. to 11:15 p.m. Ice In Paradise, Goleta

Enjoy a full day of fun at the ice rink all in support of those impacted by the LA wildfires. Saturday from 1:30 p.m. to 11:15 p.m. Ice in Paradise in Goleta will host ice skating, hockey games local vendors, prizes and more with all proceeds going to The California Community Foundation.

Mardi Gras 2025 Fundraising Event

Saturday, March 1st 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Pavilion on the Lake Atascadero

Help raise funds for the Atascadero AAUW at an evening of Mardi Gras fun Saturday night. From 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. the Pavilion on the Lake will fill with live music, masks, beads, a silent auction and a full dinner all in support of the branch's endeavors to promote equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research.

Concerts in the Plaza Lineup Reveal Party

Sunday, March 2nd 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Libertine Brewing Company, San Luis Obispo

Are you already getting excited for the summer? If so head to Libertine Brewing Sunday for the first-ever Concerts in the Plaza Lineup Reveal Party! From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. enjoy drink specials, food and live music and be some of the first to know the lineup of bands that will take the stage this summer!

Isla Vista Communtiy Block Party

Sunday, March 2nd 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Michael's University Church, Isla Vista

We Are Isla Vista is a week-long community volunteering project focused on a large block of Isla Vista aimed at fostering a stronger sense of ownership among IV residents, students and non-students alike. To culminate this initiative, we are hosting a community block party to celebrate the accomplishments of our volunteers and showcase the incredible work of local organizations that make Isla Vista thrive!

Celebrate with us for an afternoon of fun games, Maria's Tacos, music, and community connection. It will serve as both a celebration of our volunteers' collective efforts throughout the project's period and a valuable resource fair for IV residents, students and non-students alike, to learn more about the many organizations that contribute to the vibrant fabric of our community.

Cuesta Wind Ensemble & SLO Wind Orchestra present: Symphonic Spectacle

Sunday, March 2nd, 3:00 PM Harold J. Miossi Cultural and Performing Arts Center (CPAC) at Cuesta College

The Cuesta Wind Ensemble & San Luis Obispo Wind Orchestra present their spring joint concert: Symphonic Spectacle! Join us for a wonderful afternoon in the CPAC Mainstage Theater. The 2024-2025 CPAC Season is generously sponsored in loving memory of Carol Olsen and Eric Jonley Olsen and by New Times SLO. Thank you for supporting our students and the arts! Student IDs will be checked at the door for Student tickets. All sales final. Parking in Lot 2A and ticket processing fees are included with ticket purchase. Both Premium and General Admission is available. There are no assigned seats; please sit anywhere in your section. The lobby opens at 2pm, the house opens at 2:30pm.

Million Dollar Quartet at the SLO Rep

Showing from February 7 through March 9, San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre

TICKETS TO ALL REMAINING SHOWINGS ARE SOLD OUT! From now through March 9, check out the "Million Dollar Quartet" at the San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre. Catch the 7 p.m. show Wednesdays through Saturdays, or a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturdays and Sundays. This story follows four musical legends putting on one fabulous show just before Christmas in 1956. Catch the music of Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley presented in downtown San Luis Obispo.

