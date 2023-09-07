From concerts to car shows, there is a lot going on this weekend across the Central Coast

This Labor Day Weekend is packed full of fantastic events across the Central Coast, Here is a look at some of the things going on from Friday, September 1st through Sunday, September 3rd.

Multi-Day Events and Festivals

Santa Barabara Sea Glass and Ocean Arts Festival

Saturday September 9th 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday September 10th 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. , Elks Lodge #613 Santa Barbara

Do you love sea glass? If so head down to the Santa Barbara Elks Lodge from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday for the Santa Barbara Sea Glass and Ocean Arts Festival! Check our handmade ocean-themed art and sea glass jewelry created by talented artists across the country.

Full details can be found here!

Friday, September 8th

Concerts in the Plaza

San Luis Obispo Mission Plaza, 5-8 p.m.

Concerts in the Plaza's final event of the season is Friday with the Resination taking the stage from 6-8 p.m. Opener Kyle Huskey will take the stage from 5-6 p.m.

Full information on the bands and the concert series can be found here!

Saturday, September 9th

Sheriff's Family Day at the Ranch

Madonna Meadows 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Join the San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Advisory Foundation for Sheriff's Family Day at Madonna Meadows Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This free family event will bring opportunities for kids to interact with local law enforcement and see what role they play in our community.

Full details can be found here!

All Ford Car Show and Swap Meet

Clark Avenue, Orcutt

If you have a passion for stock cars, customs and everything Ford head to the All Ford Car Show and Swap Meet Saturday along Clark Avenue in Orcutt. The Santa Maria A's will host this annual gathering with a swap meet, live music, raffles, vendors and streets lines with amazing cars.

Full details can be found here!

TalentDreams Inaugural Jamboree

Camp Arroyo Grande, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Support youth on the Central Coast at the inaugural TalentDreams Jamboree Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Camp Arroyo Grande. Enjoy food, wine, live music, a silent auction and more all in support of TalentDreams, an online mentoring platform that is helping Central Coast youth 15-22 years old.

Full details can be found here!

Art and Flower Faire

Lompoc Theatre 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Join the Pot Mamas Social Club from 11 a.m to 4 p.m. Saturday for the Art and Flower Faire. The Lompoc Theater parking lot will be filled with more than 50 vendors, entertainers and food trucks.

Full details can be found here!

