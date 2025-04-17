From Earth Day to egg hunts, here are the events going on this weekend

A lot is happening across the Central Coast as we near the end of the work week. Here are six fun things to do this weekend, from Thursday, April 17th, through Sunday, April 20th, plus a few extra!

Bunny Trail at the SLO Farmers Market

Thursday, April 17th 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Downtown San Luis Obispo

Hop to downtown San Luis Obispo Thursday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for a night of holiday fun at the farmers market. Families are invited to follow the "trail" and collect treats from downtown businesses and vendor stalls. Plus kids can have the chance to meet the Downtown Bunny at the corner of Chorro and Higuera streets.

Full details can be found here!

16th Annual Cuesta College Book of the Year

Thursday, Apr 17th 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Harold J. Miossi Cultural and Performing Arts Center (CPAC) at Cuesta College

Don't miss the 16th Annual Cuesta College Book of the Year! Join Daniel Gumbiner, author of Fire in the Canyon, for a lecture and book signing on Thursday, April 17, 2025 from 5-7 p.m. “Daniel Gumbiner is fast becoming a sort of 21st century Steinbeck, authoritatively illuminating life in California, with all its glories and calamity. Filled with vivid characters and deep knowledge of the land, this is a commanding second novel.” —Dave Eggers, author of The Circle Students attend free; email cuestabook@cuesta.edu to reserve.

Healthy Habits to Promote Longevity

Friday, April 18th 1 p.m. Paso Robles Senior Center 270 Scott Street

"Its not the number of years in your life that count, its the LIFE in your years." a favorite quote from Speaker Doris Lance, Emeritus Instructor at Cuesta College. Based on solid data, Abraham Lincoln quote, and National Geographic Dan Buettner's research of the Blue Zone areas, healthy habits adds productivity as one ages.

Egg Hunt and Festival

Saturday, April 19th 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Elm Street Park and Soto Sports Complex, Arroyo Grande

Head on down to Elm Street Park in Arroyo Grande Saturday for the 36th annual Egg Hunt and Festival. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. will fill with free egg hunts for all ages, bunny photos, bunny hop races, egg toss competitions and so much more!

Full details can be found here!

Paso Robles Children's Day and Egg Hunt

Saturday, April 19th 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 915 Creston Road (First United Methodist Church of Paso Robles)

Families, you will not want to miss the 4th Annual Children's Day Celebration (Día del Niño) and Egg Hunt in Paso Robles, Saturday, April 19th from 11am to 1pm at 915 Creston Road! This free event is hosted by Mujeres de Acción, in partnership with Faith Communities & Neighbors in Action. Come out and celebrate with games, prizes, music and an egg hunt for children of all ages.

Full details can be found here!

City of Pismo Beach Egg-Stravaganza

Saturday, April 19th 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dinosaur Caves Park

Saturday morning, head to Dinosaur Caves Park for the annual Egg-Stravaganza! From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. families are invited to participate in egg hunts, bounce houses, games, crafts, a magic show, and more!

Hunt times:



Ages 3 andth under 10:10 a.m.

Ages 4-6 10:40 a.m.

Ages 7-9 11:10 a.m.

Ages 10-12 11:40 a.m.

Full details can be found here!

Nipomo Kid's Day and Egg Hunt

Saturday, April 19th 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nipomo Community Park

A combination celebration will fill Nipomo Community Park on Saturday for the 2025 Kids Day and Egg Hunt! From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. families are invited to build and launch rockets, play on inflatables, enjoy a magic show, check out vendor booths, and play carnival games. Plus, get their early; the egg hunt kicks off at 11 a.m. on the baseball field!

Full details can be found here!

Buellton Easter Eggstravaganza

Saturday, April 19th 10 a.m. to Noon River View Park, Buellton

The Santa Ynez Valley's biggest Easter Egg hunt will fill River View Park in Buellton on Saturday. The egg hunt kicks off promptly at 10 a.m. and will be followed by games, activities, pictures with the Easter Bunny until noon.

Full details can be found here!

Crown Color Run for the Children's Resource and Referral of Santa Barbara County and Guadalupe Kiwanis Club

Saturday, April 19th 9 a.m. Santa Maria Elks Unocal Event Center

The Guadalupe Kiwanis and Children’s Resource and Referral are joining forces to bring you the Run for the Crown Color Run! Get ready to lace up your running shoes and experience a fun-filled day of colorful excitement. Join us on Sat, Apr 19, 2025 at 9:00 AM at the Elks Unocal Event Center for a memorable event that combines fitness, community, and vibrant colors. Whether you’re a seasoned runner or just looking for a good time, this event is perfect for all ages and fitness levels. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to run, walk, or dance your way through a rainbow of colors with friends and family. Let’s make some colorful memories together and RUN FOR THE CROWN!

Full details can be found here!

High Tea Garden Party

Saturday, April 19th 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden

Spend an afternoon among the flowers at the Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden's High Tea Garden Party! Saturday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., head to the garden in your finest florals and chic hats to savor an array of teas and bite-sized treats.

Full details can be found here!

Earth Day Clean Up

Saturday, April 19th 10 a.m. to Noon Centennial Parkway, Morro Bay

Full details can be found here!

Santa Barbara Zoo Earth Day Celebration

Saturday, April 19th 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Santa Barbara Zoo

Dive into the impacts of our changing climate on the natural world at the Santa Barbara Zoo Earth Day Celebration! Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the zoo will celebrate Earth Day with exhibits and demonstrations across the zoo.

Full details can be found here!

Party for the Planet

Saturday, April 19th 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Charles Paddock Zoo, Atascadero

Celebrate Earth Day at the Charles Paddock Zoo for their annual Party for the Planet! Children of all ages are invited to participate in with interactive adventures, hands-on activities, exhibits by sustainability-conscious businesses, and more! Party for the Planet activities are included with General Admission.

Full details can be found here!

Cards of Dreams Card Show and Collectibles

Saturday, April 19th 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Veterans Memorial Center Santa Maria

Heads up, collectors! Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. head to the Santa Maria Veterans Memorial Center in Santa Maria for the Cards of Dreams Card and Collectible Show!

420 Block Party Skate Jam

Sunday April 20th Noon to 9 p.m. Between Ocean and Cyprus on H Street, Lompoc

Head to Lompoc on Saturday for the 420 Block Party Skate Jam! From Noon to 9 p.m. H street from Ocean ave to Cypress Ave will fill with a concert, skate jam, games, a kids area and over 100 vendors.

Full details can be found here!

Sunday Funday at Vina Robles

Every Sunday in March and April from noon to 3 p.m. at Vina Robles

Enjoy wine, food, a DJ and more every Sunday at Vina Robles' "Sunday Funday" music series. This popular series has now been extended through April. From noon to 3 p.m., the new tasting room at 1650 Ramada Dr. will feature cheese plates, pizzas, wines and music.

Full details can be found here!

