From fundraisers to fall festivals, here is what is going on this weekend across the Central Coast!

A lot is happening across the Central Coast as we near the end of the work week. Here are six fun things to do this weekend, Friday, Nov. 8 to Sunday, Nov. 10, plus a few extra!

Buellton Fall Festival

Friday, November 8th through Sunday November 10th, Buellton

This weekend Buellton's Avenue of the Flags will turn into a dream-worthy fall festival! Friday through Sunday enjoy live music, carnival rides, games, food, drinks and much more all for free! On Saturday make sure to check out the Ales on the Avenue Craft Beer and Wine Festival for an additional cost.

Garagiste Festival

Friday, November 8th and Saturday November 9th Paso Robles

Discover the winemakers of SLO County at the 13th annual Garagiste Festival! All weekend small-batch vintners will show off their craft. Saturday the main event will fill the Paso Robles Event Center from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and the after party will keep going through 8:30 p.m. More than 60 small batch and micro-production winemakers will bring a rare glimpse of their product to the festival.

The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane

November 7, 8 & 9 and November 14, 15 & 16 Templeton Performing Arts Center

Head to the Templeton Performing Arts Center for two weekends of performances of the show The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane. The Miraculous Journey won the 2006 Boston Globe–Horn Book Award for children's fiction and a Parents' Choice Award for Spring 2006 fiction. It was a Quill Awards finalist in the children's chapter book category among many other awards and recognitions. Gather the family and enjoy a night of live theatre in Templeton!

Arroyo Grande Beer and Wine Festival

Saturday, November 9th 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Heritage Square Park, Arroyo Grande

Raise a glass in the 5 Cities this weekend for the Arroyo Grande Beer and Wine Festival. Saturday from 2 p.m to 4 p.m. savor tastings from 30+ local producers plus enjoy food, music, games and more. This event is open to those 21 and up.

Family Partnership Charter School Morro Rock Beach Cleanup

Friday, November 8, 2:15 to 3:15 pm Morro Bay Rock Parking Lot

Help clean up areas around the Morro Rock with the Family Partnership Charter School. Friday from 2:15 to 3:15 help yourself to the provided trash bags and gloves to help out. All members of the public are welcome.

Shining the Light on Offshore Wind Forum

Saturday, November 9th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Swallow Creek Ranch, Cayucos

Head to Swallow Creek Ranch in Cayucos on Saturday for a discussion on offshore wind projects. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. four speakers will be followed by Q and A period. The speakers include physicist Dr. C. Michael Hogan, Economist Dr. David Henderson, Executive Director of Long Island Commercial Fishing Association Bonnie Brady, and Morro Bay City Council person Zara Landrum. Music by Jill Knight Duo and wine and cheese at sunset.

Bash Cancer Fest

Saturday, November 9th 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. South Bay Community Center Baywood Park/Los Osos

Head to the South Bay Community Center Saturday for the 6th annual Bash Cancer Fest! From 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. enjoy live music, raffle prizes, a silent auction, food, drinks and more all in support of the Teddy Bear Foundation.

Soiree the SLO Way

Saturday, November 9th 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Hotel San Luis Obispo

Celebrate the season in style Saturday at the Autumn Soiree the SLO Way. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Hotel SLO will fill with chefs and vintners from across the Central Coast as well as artists and art installations for a beautiful evening, plus proceeds will go to several community nonprofit organizations.

Santa Maria Valley Bike Run

Sunday November 10th, registration begins at 8 a.m. Ride leaves at 10 a.m. Santa Maria Elks Lodge

Grab your bike and head to the Santa Maria Elks Lodge Sunday morning for the 17th annual Santa Maria Valley Bike Run! Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the ride will begin at 10 a.m. Enjoy raffles, music, barbecue and a poker run at this annual event where all proceeds will go to the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Campaign.

A few more events!

Because there is just so much to do this weekend, here are a few more events:

The Next Waltz: Doublewide Kings and The Santa Barbara Symphony Show Saturday, November 9th Santa Barbara

Restore the Arts to Atascadero Weekend November 9th and 10th Atascadero

Forecast

This weekend is going to be picture-perfect with sunshine and mild weather on tap! No worries here!

Here is a full look at your forecast from Meteorologist Vivian Rennie!