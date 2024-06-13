From Juneteenth celebrations to sandcastle building competitions, here are 6 things to do this weekend

Here's a look at some of the events taking place across our Central Coast communities this weekend, from Friday, June 14th through Sunday, June 16th.

Multi-Day Events

Live Oak Music Festival

June 14th through 16th El Chorro Regional Park

It is time to celebrate music and the joys of summer at the Live Oak Music Festival! Friday through Sunday El Chorro Regional Park will host dozens of performers at three stages, craft workshops, vendors, silent auctions, camping and more.

Goleta Depot Family Weekend

Noon to 4 p.m. June 15th and 16th 300 North Carneros Road, Goleta

All aboard the miniature train at the Goleta Depot Saturday and Sunday for free family weekend at the South Coast Railroad Museum. From Noon to 4 p.m. all the best of the museum will be on display plus bounce houses, games, rides and more will be available!

Friday, June 14th

Century 21 Blood Drive

11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 1401 Dolliver St #101 Pismo Beach

Give back this Friday at the Century 21 Blood Drive! From 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. head to 1401 Dolliver Street to donate blood with Vitalent. Everyone who donates will get pizza and a cookie plus a raffle entry to a local restaurant.

Saturday, June 15th

SLO Juneteenth Celebration

11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mission Plaza, San Luis Obispo

The San Luis Obispo NAACP Branch welcomes all to the SLO Juneteenth Celebration! Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mission Plaza will fill with speakers, musical performances, a resource fair, silent auction, bake sale and more! This years teme is Art and Culture, A Glimpse of the Past and Present. Plus head to the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship hall for a special screening of the documentary "The Cost of Inheritance" on Wednesday June 19th from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Juneteenth: Masquerade Storytime and Music

Noon to 2 p.m. Buellton Recreation Center

Join Princess Tiana for a fun filled afternoon celebrating diversity and the Juneteenth holiday. From Noon to 2 p.m. the Buellton Recreation Center will host storytelling, singing, dancing, crafts and more!

Lompoc Juneteenth Celebration

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Old Town Lompoc (H Street and Cypress)

Santa Maria/Lompoc NAACP and C4 Lompoc are partnering up to host a Juneteenth celebration Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Old Town Lompoc. Stop by for inspirational speakers live entertainment, marketplace vendors, food , kids activities and more!

Buddy Walk and Festival

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Case Palm Park and the Great Meadow

Join the Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County this weekend for the 12th annual Santa Barbara Buddy Walk and Festival! From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday the Great Meadow at Chase Palm Park in Santa Barbara will fill with games, food, music, awards and more! The ceremonial walk will begin at 1:30 p.m. and stick around for a full day of celebration!

Sandcastle Competition

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pismo State Beach

Celebrate California State Parks Week with a Sandcastle Competition on Pismo State Beach! Saturday morning eager teams of sandcastle builders will fill the beach near the Grand Ave entrance in Grover Beach. Check in begins at 9 a.m. competitors can build from 10 a.m. to noon and awards will be distributed at 1 p.m.

Health Education and Vaccine Fair

1111 E. Ocean Ave. Lompoc

This Saturday Savie Health will host a health education fair that will include information and resources from community-based organizations, including the Santa Barbara County Promotoras and Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization. The Kiwanis of Santa Maria Valley will provide lunch of turkey and veggie hot dogs and is free of charge to community members. Health education regarding the clinic’s upcoming Spanish language nutrition classes, sun safety, and diabetes prevention will be available. Free Flu, COVID, and Mpox vaccines will be available for low-moderate income community members who are Medi-Cal recipients or uninsured.

Forecast

The weekend will be a bit on the active side with high winds and warm temps in the interior valleys. Coasts will begin each day with cloudy skies and clear by the afternoon.

