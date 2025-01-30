From Lunar New Year to sledding at the zoo, here are the events going on this weekend across the Central Coast

A lot is happening across the Central Coast as we near the end of the work week. Here are six fun things to do this weekend, Friday, January 31 to Sunday, February 2, plus a few extra!

Lunar New Year Palm Street Block Party

Thursday, January 30th 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Palm Street San Luis Obispo

Celebrate the Lunar New Year and the Year of the Snake on Thursday night on Palm Street in San Luis Obispo. During the Downtown Farmers Market, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. enjoy a ribbon-cutting ceremony, booths, performances and much more.

Full details can be found here!

22nd Annual Espirit Du Vin

Saturday, February 1st 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Riboli Family Events Center

Celebrate the wineries of 46 East at the 22nd Annual Espirit du Vin Celebration. Saturday night from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. the Riboli Family Events Center will fill with the "Spirit of Wine" as the wineries of 46 east will join together for a night of delicious wine and cheese pairings, culinary delights, and live music.

Full details can be found here!

Planes of Fame Air Museum Presentation

Saturday, February 1st 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Santa Maria Public Library

The City of Santa Maria Public Library is partnering with the Planes of Fame Air Museum this weekend for a presentation on Santa Maria's future aviation museum. Saturday morning from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. the library's Shepherd Hall will host a presentation highlighting the museum's exhibits, educational programs, entertainment, and demonstrations.

Full details can be found here!

An Evening of Music in the Parlour

Saturday, February 1st, 6 p.m. The Planted Parlour Grover Beach

Experience the enchanting melodies of internationally acclaimed harpist Jan Walters for an Evening of Music in the Parlour. Complimentary beverages and snacks will be served. Jan Walters enjoys a varied career – having performed all over Europe, Canada, Japan, Hong Kong, and the USA, Jan has been a featured regular performer in such prestigious hotels as The Plaza, The Helmsley Palace, and the St Regis in New York City, the Pan Pacific Hotel in Vancouver Canada, and The Berkshire Hotel on Oxford Street in London. She has played aboard Holland America Line’s MS Niew Amsterdam, been a featured artist for three years in the San Luis Obispo Mozart Festival, and performed with Sammy Davis Junior in Reno, Nevada, USA. Jan is also well known for her artistry in historical performance practice and has been a featured soloist in both concerts and recordings with many of Europe’s leading period instrument ensembles including The Consort of Music, The Sixteen, and The Purcell Quartet. She has played at The Proms in The Royal Albert Hall and recorded the soundtrack for the Merchant Ivory film Jefferson in Paris, and appeared with The Netherlands Opera. Her vast experience enables her to offer a wide range of repertoire performed on exquisitely beautiful and unique harps. $35 in advance $40 at the door

Full details can be found here!

7th Annual Bob Marley Day

Saturday, February 1st beginning at 6 p.m. Rod and Hammer's Rock

Head to Rod and Hammer's Rock Saturday evening for the 7th Annual Bob Marley Day. Starting at 6 p.m. four local bands will pay homage to the legend of Reggae plus craft vendors, food, drink specials, and more.

Full details can be found here!

Snow Leopard Festival/Sledding at the Zoo

Rescheduled to Sunday, February 2nd, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Zoo

A rare blizzard is headed to the Santa Barbara Zoo this Sunday with 80 tons of snow for a great day of sledding and snowy play! From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Snow Leopard Festival will feature the majestic snow leopards playing in the snow plus sledding for kids ages 2 to 12.

Full details can be found here!

Lunar New Year Family Festival

Sunday, February 2nd 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Santa Barbara Public Library

Join the Santa Barbara Public Library and the Santa Barbara Chinese School for a vibrant celebration of the Lunar New Year Sunday. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. the library will fill with activities, performances, demonstrations and more!

Full details can be found here!

Downtown SLO Farmers' Market

Every Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Five blocks of Higuera Street in San Luis Obispo

Over 100 vendors fill five blocks of Higuera Street in San Luis Obispo every Thursday night from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for the iconic Downtown SLO Farmers' Market.

Full details can be found here!

SLO Restaurant Month

January 1-31, Participating restaurants around San Luis Obispo

The food scene in San Luis Obispo is already legendary but every day through January it will be extra special as Restaurant Month offers specials, innovations and more. Nearly 40 restaurants are offering deals, specials and perfect pairings for the month.

Full details can be found here!

Indies + Eats

Every Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday from January 9 to February 2, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Hotel San Luis Obispo and the Palm Theatre

Take "dinner and a movie" to the next level this month during Indies and Eats. Every Thursday, Saturday and Sunday until February 2, the Palm Theatre is pairing up with Ox and Anchor for the combination of a movie and prix fixe menu that highlights the theme of the nightly film. Portions of the proceeds from the meals will go to the SLO International Film Festival.

Full details can be found here!

Seaside Sock Skating

From December 31 to January 30, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., MOXI Santa Barbara

Head to The Wolf Museum of Exploration and Innovation's (MOXI) rooftop from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily for some "Seaside Sock Skating". Kids can kick off their shoes and enjoy this winter sport, without the cold!

Full details can be found here!