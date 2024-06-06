From Santa Maria Pride to World Oceans Day here are 6 things to do this weekend

Here's a look at some of the events taking place across our Central Coast communities this weekend, from Friday, June 7th through Sunday, June 8th.

Friday, June 7th

Hunger Awareness Day

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Locations across San Luis Obispo County

Friday join the San Luis Obispo Food Bank for Hunger Awareness Day! From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. volunteers will be stationed at 11 local shopping centers raising funds for the food bank. Plus from at the public libraries across the county specialists will be ready to help community members sign up for Cal Fresh assistance from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Mardi Gras Masquerade Ball and Art Show

6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Santa Ynez Historical Museum and Carriage House

Grab that mask and immerse yourself in an evening of glitz and glamour New Orleans Style for the Mardi Gras Masquerade Ball and Art Show presented by Juneteenth Santa Ynez Valley. Live music, art, blackjack tables, arealists and more will fill the Santa Ynez Historical Museum and Carriage House beginning at 6 p.m. Friday night. A creole style dinner will begin at 7 p.m. and the night continues at the after party beginning at 9 p.m. Tickets begin at $100 a person.

Saturday, June 8th

Beach & Dive Clean-Up

8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Avila Beach, Harford Pier and The Central Coast Aquaruim

Celebrate World Oceans Day this Saturday in Avila Beach with the Central Coast Aquaruim. Starting at 8 a.m. either head to the natural spaces in Avila Beach or for more adventurous cleaners to Harford Pier for a few hours of cleaning followed by lunch, music, activities and more in the Ocean Discovery Park behind the Aquarium through 2 p.m.

World Oceans Day at the Sea Center

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Stearns Wharf Sea Center

Dive into World Oceans Day with free admission to the Sea Center on Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday the exhibits will be joined by story times, mascot appearances, art contests and a harbor patrol fire boat display.

Shell Beach Library 75th Anniversary Celebration

1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Shell Beach Library

Celebrate 75 years of "the little library that could" Saturday at the Shell Beach Library. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. the community is invited to celebrate with games, food, history, authors, crafts and more!

Allan Hancock College Wine Festival

1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Allan Hancock College Santa Maria Campus

Saturday Allan Hancock College is hosting its second ever wine festival! From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. the Santa Maria Campus will fill with wine tasting booths from eight community college and university wine making programs plus appetizers from local chefs, live music and more. Tickets start at $40 and are open to those over 21.

Sunday, June 9th

Santa Maria Pride

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Santa Maria Fairpark

Five days of celebrations are culminating this Sunday at Santa Maria Pride! From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday the Santa Maria Fairpark will will with activities, a resource fair, vendor market, live entertainment, kids activities, a free drag show and much more. The community theme is Breaking Barriers, Building Bridges, reflecting our commitment to dismantle barriers against diversity and foster understanding among different communities.

