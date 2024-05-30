From the Elks Rodeo to a boozy 5k here are 6 things to do this weekend on the Central Coast

Here's a look at some of the events taking place across our Central Coast communities this weekend, from Friday, May 31st through Sunday, June 2nd.

Multi-Day Events

Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade

Thursday, May 30th through Sunday, June 2nd Elks Event Center and Downtown Santa Maria

Celebrate the Rodeo the Central Coast way during the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade! Four fun filled days will pack the Elks Event Center each evening Thursday Through Saturday and head downtown Saturday morning at 10 a.m. for the Elks Rodeo Parade. More than 100 floats will fill the parade route but if you cant make it out, tune in for our live broadcast of the parade on the CW channel 6.2, starting at 10 a.m. plus it will be rebroadcast on KSBY6 at 3 p.m.

Full details can be found here!

Greek Festival

Saturday, June 1st 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 2nd 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Madonna Expo Center

It's time to be transported to the sunny isles of Greece for the 2024 San Luis Obispo Greek Festival! From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday the Alex Madonna Expo Center will fill with live music, dancing, cultural exhibits and lots of food! Opa!

Full details can be found here!

Classic at Pismo Beach Car Show

Saturday, June 1st and Sunday, June 2nd

Classic cars and Pismo Beach are an iconic pairing and this weekend it is time to celebrate during the 38th Annual Classic at Pismo Beach! Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. enjoy the show and shine, live music, vendors, games, cruise and more!

Full details can be found here!

Friday, May 31st

Saturday, June 1st

5K Beer Fun Run

7 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Barrel House Brewing, Paso Robles

Lace up your sneakers and grab a pint for the 5k Beer Fun Run! Saturday morning head to Barrel House Brewing in Paso Robles in time for the 8 a.m. start of this boozy race. All profits go to the Templeton Recreation Foundation!

Full details can be found here!

Safety Fest

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Paso Robles Downtown City Park

Learn about all the community services that keep you safe this weekend at the 3rd Annual Safety Fest in the Paso Robles Downtown City Park! From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday first responders, community organizations and exhibitors will have all the information you need to stay safe. Stick around for live music, games, giveaways, food and more!

Full details can be found here!

Sunday, June 2nd

Pinot & Paella Festival

2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Templeton Community Park

Wine producers and talented local chefs are pairing up Sunday for the 19th Annual Pinot and Paella Festival! From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. the Templeton Community Park will host an afternoon of tastings, live music and industry networking.

Full details can be found here!

