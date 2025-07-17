From the Renaissance Festival to Mid-State Fair, here are this weekend's events

A lot is happening across the Central Coast as we near the end of the work week! Here are six fun things to do this weekend, from Thursday, July 17th, through Sunday, July 20th, plus a few extra!

California Mid-State Fair

July 16th through 27th Paso Robles Event Center

It is time for the "Biggest Little Fair Anywhere"! For 12 days from July 16th through 27th the Paso Robles Event Center will host the California Mid-State Fair! Monday through Thursday, the gates will be open from 4 p.m. to midnight. On Friday through Sunday, the hours extend from Noon to Midnight. Concerts, carnival rides, livestock, demonstrations, horse shows, contests and more will make sure you always have something to do and don't miss all the iconic fair food and drinks!

Old Town Market

Fridays (July 18th, July 25th, August 1st, August 8th) South H Street, Lompoc

The Lompoc Old Town Market returns this week for a summer of Friday evening fun! This week is Performing Arts Night so head to the 100 block of South H Street Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for artisan crafts, food trucks, games, vendors, and more!

World Snake Day at the Pismo Preserve

Friday, July 18th 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Pismo Preserve

Join the Land Conservancy of SLO County for an evening of education, demonstrations, and discussions all about snakes! The World Snake Day celebration will run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Pismo Preserve.

Growing Grounds 25th Anniversary Celebration

Saturday, July 19th Noon to 4 p.m. Growing Grounds Farm Santa Maria

Celebrate 25 years of the Growing Grounds program at Transitions Mental Health Association. From Noon to 4 p.m. the Growing Grounds Farm in Santa Maria will host live music, food, family activities, ice cream, and a local Chopped Challenge.

Cactus and Succulent Show and Sale

Saturday, July 19th 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday July, 20th 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nipomo High School, Olympic Hall

The Central Coast Cactus and Succulent Society is ready for their annual Show and Sale! Friday and Saturday Olympic hall in Nipomo High School will fill with hundreds of cacti and succulents ready for judging alongside plant sales, experts, pottery sales and more. The show is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Central Coast Renaissance Festival

July 19th and 20th, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Laguna Lake Park, San Luis Obispo

Return to the year 1585 at the Central Coast Renaissance Festival! From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Laguna Lake Park will be filled with dancing, live combat, magic, puppetry demonstrations, and more, plus check out the vendors, food, and drink stands! While costumes are not required, they are encouraged!

Central Coast Shakespeare Festival

July 17th through August 10th, Filiponi Ranch, San Luis Obispo

Spend an evening under the Central Coast sky as you enjoy the works of the Bard at the Central Coast Shakespeare Festival! Each weekend from July 17th through August 10th, Filiponi Ranch in San Luis Obispo will host performances of The Merry Wives of Windsor. Friday shows begin at 7:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday shows begin at 6 p.m.

California Wine Festival

July 18th and 19th, Across Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara will celebrate wine this weekend at the California Wine Festival! All weekend, wineries will show off their stuff on their home turf then they will come together for two classic events. Friday night from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., enjoy the Sunset Rare and Reserve Tasting at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort, then Saturday, come back for The signature Beachside Wine Festival will fill Chase Palm Park Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Taste hundreds of local wines, alongside food samples and live music.

Santa Barbara Humane Society Open House

Saturday, July 19th, Noon to 3 p.m., Santa Maria Campus, 1687 Stowell Road

Celebrate a decade of adoptions, veterinary care, and community involvement from the Santa Barbara Humane Society Santa Maria Campus open house. Head to the center off of Stowell Road from Noon to 3 p.m. for training demonstrations, free pet supplies, pet portraits, refreshments, and more!

Festival Mozaic

July 16th through 26th, Venues across San Luis Obispo County

25 captivating musical performances will fill venues across San Luis Obispo from July 16th through 26th for Festival Mozaic! This summer music festival features unique Central Coast venues and multiple music styles.

Continued Concert Series

Concerts in the Plaza

Every Friday from June 20th to September 12th (No concert July 4th), Opening Act 5 p.m., Main Act 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Mission Plaza, San Luis Obispo

Summer in SLO isn't complete without Concerts in the Plaza! This week, the series continues Friday night at 5 p.m., with opening act Sadie Jasper, followed by the main act The Vibe Setters from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Don't let the fun end there, though; head to Libertine Brewing Company after the concert for the official after party! Plus exciting news, this week the Emcee will be KSBY morning Meteorologist Vivian Rennie

Friday Happy Hour Music Series

Every Friday, June through September, 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Claiborne & Churchill Winery

Kick off your weekend with a fun evening at Claiborne and Churchill! Every Friday, June through September from 4:30-7:30 p.m., enjoy live music by local artists, delicious food and great wine! Entrance is free; simply pay for what you consume.

Saturdays in the Park

Saturdays in June, July, and August Atascadero Lake Park

Enjoy the sounds of summer at the 2025 Atascadero "Saturdays in the Park" summer concert series. For seven Saturdays through June and July, Atascadero Lake Park will fill with music from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The event is open to all and attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or low-back chair to enjoy the music.

Concert schedule:



July 26th - The Platinum Beat (upbeat dance hits from past decades)

August 2nd - Ghost Monster (feel good rock)

August 9th - The JD Project (rock, blues, and country)

August 30th - End of Summer "Blues Bash" 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Cinder Blues Band and Leslie Rogers & the Soul Shakers

Music By The Sea, Summer Concert Series

Summer Saturdays, June 28th, July 26th, and August 23rd, South T-Pier, Morro Bay

Under the direction of conductors Brenda Hascall and Keith Waibel, the Morro Bay White Caps Community Band will perform a series of concerts this summer on the South T-Pier. The band is comprised of over 40 musicians who play together for fun and for the love of providing music in their community

Barefoot Concerts on the Green

Saturdays from April 26th until October 25th, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sea Pines Golf Resort, Los Osos

Enjoy an afternoon listening to some of the best local bands on Saturdays at Sea Pines Golf Resort in Los Osos! This week, Damon Castillo will take the Stage from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Talley Vineyards Lounge and Listen

Sundays from May through August, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Talley Vineyards Adobe, Arroyo Grande

Grab your friends, pack a picnic, and head to the Talley Vineyards Adobe in Arroyo Grande for an afternoon of live music, wine and good vibes. Most Sundays from May through August, local musicians will perform from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Grover Beach Summer Concert Series

Sundays from July 13th through August 17th 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.,16th Street Park,, Grover Beach

From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. each Sunday from July 13th through August 17th, the 16th Street Park will host local bands, dancing, vendors, and more! This week Dark Desert Highway will take the stage!

