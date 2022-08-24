Frontier Communications' union workers strike in Santa Maria

Union members at the Frontier Communications internet supply company in Santa Maria are on strike.

The union members say the strike is due to the number of subcontractors hired by Frontier Communications.

Tuesday marks the third day of their strike.

The union members say they have been working without a contract since April 2022, and that they have not had a new contract since Frontier acquired the company in 2016.

"We believe it's important because hiring subcontractors diminishes the quality of service for our customers and it also jeopardizes our job security," said Gerry Vale, Customer Service Tech for Frontier.

We reached out to Frontier for comment and this is their statement;

Some of our CWA-represented employees in California did not work as scheduled today. Our understanding is that this is over the use of contractors for our fiber build as we attempt to meet the growing demand for our service.

We offer critical communications services to the communities of California, so we've activated contingency plans to minimize customer impact while this team is out picketing.

According to the union workers, there are about 2,000 Frontier Communication employees in California and about 50 on the Central Coast.