Fruit festivals, cultural celebrations, and more going on this weekend

A lot is happening across the Central Coast as we near the end of the work week! Here are six fun things to do this weekend, from Thursday, May 15, through Sunday, May 18, plus a few extra!

Paso Wine Fest

May 15th through 18th Paso Robles

Thursday through Sunday, the Paso Robles viticultural area will fill with events celebrating wine! Seminars, dinners, and tours all lead to the headlining event, the Wine Fest Grand Tasting. On Saturday from Noon to 4:30 p.m., the Paso Robles Event Center will host 100+ wineries, distinctive area chefs, artisan vendors, and more. Grand tasting tickets start at $175.

Gil Shaham Symphony Weekend

Saturday, May 17th at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 18th at 3 p.m. The Granada Theatre, Santa Barbara

Gil Shaham joins The Symphony and Nir Kabaretti for two programs. On Saturday, Tchaikovsky’s virtuosic Violin Concerto. Then on Sunday, Gil and his wife Adele Anthony share the stage for Double Violin Concertos of Bach and a recent concerto of Avner Dorman (heard in its West Coast premiere!) This Gil Shaham weekend caps the 2024/25 season.

Mermaid, Sea Creature and Pirate Parade

Saturday, May 17th 10:30 a.m. The Harbor Walk, Morro Bay

This weekend Morro Bay will fill with Nautical whimsy at the 18th annual Mermaid, Sea Creature, and Pirate Parade! Saturday morning, beginning at 10 a.m., creatures, big and small, will gather at the boardwalk next to Morro Rock for nautical activities, prizes, and goodie bags. The parade kicks off at 10:30 a.m. and will lead to Toganazzini's Dockside Too for a "shell-abration"!

Blueberry Festival

Saturday, May 17th 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. SLO Ranch Farms, San Luis Obispo

The SLO Ranch Farms and Marketplace will fill with family-friendly fun on Saturday for the inaugural Blueberry Festival! From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., all are welcome to enjoy live music, carnival games, line dancing, food specials, vendors,u-pick blueberries and a pie-eating contest!

Strawberries Through Grover Beach

Saturday, May 17th 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 16th St. Park Grover Beach

Head to 19th Street Park in Grover Beach this Saturday for a celebration of Fruit! The Strawberries through Grover Beach Festival will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and feature live music all day, craft foods, vendors, a kids zone, strawberry treats and more!

Central Coast Jewish Heritage Festival

Sunday, May 18th, Noon to 3 p.m., Mitchell Park

Discover and connect with the Central Coast Jewish community on Saturday at the Central Coast Jewish Heritage Festival. From Noon to 3 p.m. Mitchell Park in San Luis Obispo will fill with over 20 local organizations, music, activities, kosher food and more!

Festa Divino Espirto Santo, Portuguese Celebration

Sunday, May 18 Portugese Hall, Arroyo Grande

Head to the Portuguese Hall in Arroyo Grande on Sunday for a celebration of the Festia Divino Espirto Santo. The queen's coronation begins at 11 a.m. with Sopas served at noon. Stick around for lunch and community fun!