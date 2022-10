A fuel tanker went off the side of Old Creek Road just south of Highway 46, prompting a road closure.

The crash happened at about 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to the California Highway Patrol, it was reported that the truck took a tight turn too fast and crashed partially off the side of the road.

Old Creek Rd. was closed between Highway 46 and Cayucos as a result.

CHP reported that there was no hazmat incident, but the truck is stuck.

It's unknown how long the road closure will be in place.