Both directions of Highway 101 will be closed through Los Alamos again Monday night for road construction.

The northbound and southbound lanes of the highway will be closed at the interchange with Highway 135 from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28.

Travelers will be detoured at Highway 135/Bell Street.

Caltrans says the closures are part of an ongoing project to reconstruct the bridges on Highway 101 at that location.

The project is expected to be completed this spring.