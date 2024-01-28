Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Full closure of Highway 101 in Orcutt for two nights this week

HWY 101.png
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
HWY 101.png
Posted at 9:55 AM, Jan 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-28 12:55:00-05

Highway 101 will be closed in both directions at Clark Avenue in Orcutt for two nights starting Sunday.

Caltrans says the closure is necessary so crews can make repairs to the overcrossing, which was damaged in a traffic collision.

The closures will take place from 9 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday, and 9 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Drivers will be detoured via the on and off-ramps at Clark Avenue.

Travelers should also expect lane closures in this area from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Wednesday, Jan. 31 through Friday, Feb. 2.

Caltrans says the emergency repair project is expected to be completed in March.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg