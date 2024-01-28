Full closure of Highway 101 in Orcutt for two nights this week

Highway 101 will be closed in both directions at Clark Avenue in Orcutt for two nights starting Sunday.

Caltrans says the closure is necessary so crews can make repairs to the overcrossing, which was damaged in a traffic collision.

The closures will take place from 9 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday, and 9 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Drivers will be detoured via the on and off-ramps at Clark Avenue.

Travelers should also expect lane closures in this area from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Wednesday, Jan. 31 through Friday, Feb. 2.

Caltrans says the emergency repair project is expected to be completed in March.

