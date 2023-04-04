Watch Now
Full closure of Highway 41 near Cholame on Wednesday

Posted at 12:27 PM, Apr 04, 2023
Highway 41 between the Cholame "Y" and Reef City in Kings County will be closed on Wednesday, April 5 for a paving project.

Both directions of the highway will be closed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Travelers will be detoured around the closure via Highway 46 and State Route 33.

Caltrans says commuters should allow for extra travel time because of the closure.

Maintenance crews have been performing pothole repair work on Highway 41 near the Cholame "Y" since Monday.

One-way traffic control is in place until 3 p.m. Tuesday.

