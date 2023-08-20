Full closure of Highway 41 near Cholame Y planned this week

Highway 41 will be closed this week in both directions between the 41/46 Cholame Y and the Kern County line due to a paving project.

The road will be closed between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. starting Monday, Aug. 21 through Friday, Aug. 25.

Travelers heading north can detour via Highway 46 East to Highway 33. Travelers heading south can detour onto Highway 33 to Highway 46 East.

During the overnight hours, Caltrans says travelers should expect intermittent one-way traffic control on Highway 41.

Following the weeklong closure, there will continue to be intermittent one-way traffic during the daytime hours until the project is complete.

The closure is part of a project to repave an approximately five-mile stretch of the highway.

The work is expected to be complete by mid-September, according to Caltrans.

