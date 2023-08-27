Full closure of Highway 41 near Cholame "Y" this week

A paving project on Highway 41 from 1.5 miles north of the Hwy 41/46 “Y” to the Kern County Line will result in a full closure of Hwy 41 in both directions on Monday and Tuesday, August 29 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Work began last week with full daytime closures Monday, August 21 through Friday, August 25 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Travelers heading north on Hwy 41 can detour via Hwy 46 East to Hwy 33 North to Hwy 41, just south of Kettleman City. Travelers headed south on Hwy 41 can detour onto Hwy 33 to Hwy 46 East. Caltrans officials advise drivers to please allow extra time for their commute while using these detours.

Following the full closure of Hwy 41, travelers will encounter intermittent one-way traffic control during the daytime hours until project completion.

During the overnight hours, the traveling public can expect intermittent one-way traffic control on this section of Hwy 41, Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

This project will result in crews paving a roughly five-mile stretch of roadway to ensure a smooth ride for travelers.

Message and directional signs will be in place to assist all travelers. Caltrans officials say drivers can expect delays of up to 20 minutes.

The $2.2 million road project is expected to be completed by mid-September.