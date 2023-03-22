Full closure of Hwy 101 near Hwy 135 in Los Alamos is postponed

A project to reconstruct the bridges on Highway 101 at the Interchange with State Route 135 in Los Alamos has been postponed.

The project was originally scheduled for Wednesday, March 22 but now has been postponed due to continued rain in the area.

Dates and times of this roadwork will be announced when certain. Once announced, the project will result in a full overnight closure in both directions of Highway 101.

The contractor for this $10 million project is CalPortland Construction of Santa Maria. It is scheduled to be complete in spring of this year.