Full closure of Hwy 101 near Hwy 135 in Los Alamos tonight

A project to reconstruct the bridges on Highway 101 at the interchange with Highway 135 in Los Alamos will result in a full overnight closure in both directions of Highway 101 Thursday at 8 p.m. until Friday at 6 am.
Posted at 1:10 PM, Mar 23, 2023
Travelers headed north on the101 will detour at exit 154 to Hwy 135 (Bell Street) to the northbound 101 on-ramp.

Travelers headed south on the 101 will detour at exit 154 to Hwy 135 (Bell Street) to the southbound 101 on-ramp.

This $10 million project is scheduled to be completed in the spring of this year.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 social media platforms.

