UPDATE: Closure of Hwy 101 in Los Alamos Tuesday night canceled

Posted at 3:47 PM, Apr 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-04 19:10:54-04

Caltrans has canceled a planned closure of Highway 101 at the Highway 135 interchange in Los Alamos.

The full overnight closure was scheduled to take place Tuesday, April 4. Instead, Caltrans says closures will take place on Monday, April 10 and Tuesday, April 11.

The highway will be closed in both directions from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. as part of a bridge reconstruction project.

People headed north on Highway 101 will detour at exit 154 to Highway 135 (Bell Street) to the northbound Highway 101 on-ramp.

Drivers headed south on Highway 101 will detour at exit 154 to Highway 135 (Bell Street) to the southbound Highway 101 on-ramp.

