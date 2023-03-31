Watch Now
Full closure of Hwy 41 near Cholame on April 5

Caltrans says a maintenance paving project on a one-mile section of Highway 41 near the Highway 41/Highway 46 “Wye” in Cholame will result in a full closure of the 41 on Wednesday, April 5.
Posted at 10:13 AM, Mar 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-31 13:13:06-04

Travelers can expect Highway 41 to be closed in both directions from the Highway 41/Highway 46 “Wye” to State Route 41 at Reef City (PM 18.1) in Kings County from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Travelers heading north on Highway 41 can detour via Highway 46 East to Highway 33 north to Highway 41 just south of Kettleman City.

Travelers headed south on Highway 41 can detour onto Highway 33 to Highway 46 East near Highway 41.

Please allow extra time for your commute while using these detours.

