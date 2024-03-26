Full closure of Hwy 41 planned Wednesday at Cholame 'Y'

Highway 41 will be closed between Highway 46 East and State Route 33 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27.

Caltrans says the full highway closure is necessary because of ongoing work to widen Highway 46 into four lanes at the 46/41 "Y" interchange in the Cholame area.

Northbound travelers will be detoured onto Highway 46 East to State Route 33 to Highway 41 just south of Kettleman City. Southbound travelers will be detoured onto State Route 33 to Highway 46 East.

Caltrans says the closure may also extend to Thursday, March 28 between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

