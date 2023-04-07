Full closure of SR 154 from SR 192 to Calle Real starting Monday

A project to retrofit the La Colina and Primavera Undercrossing Bridges on State Route 154 in Santa Barbara will continue with overnight closures this month for deck overlay and pavement work.

Travelers can expect a full closure of State Route 154 from State Route 192 to Calle Real beginning on Monday, April 10 through Thursday, April 13 during the overnight hours from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for construction work on the bridge decks.

State Route 154 from State Route 192 to Calle Real will also be closed in both directions on Monday, April 17 through Thursday, April 20 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for roadway paving.