Full containment of Caballo Fire in Los Olivos expected Tuesday evening

Full containment of a vegetation fire that broke out Monday in Los Olivos prompting many to evacuate is expected by Tuesday evening.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department says GPS mapping shows the Caballo Fire burned 69.51 acres and is currently 70 percent contained.

While full containment of the fire is expected by 6 p.m. Tuesday, full control is expected by 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Fire officials say defensible space helped spare homes and structures from the flames. One barn on Avenida Caballo was reportedly damaged.

SB Co. Fire A barn damaged in the Caballo Fire in Los Olivos Sept. 7

The cause is under investigation.

Residents were able to return home Monday night.

