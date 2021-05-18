Full-scale emergency response exercise taking place Wednesday at SLO airport

Smoke and emergency vehicles will be visible at the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport Wednesday afternoon during an emergency response exercise.

The airport says the purpose of the full-scale exercise is to “test and evaluate the preparedness and capabilities of the Airport and local response agencies.”

It’s taking place from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Local emergency responders and volunteers will be involved.

“Federal Aviation Administration regulations require a full-scale exercise once every three years to test the airport’s emergency plan,” stated Courtney Johnson, director of airports, in a press release. “This drill is an excellent opportunity for everyone to test and evaluate their skills. Our top priority will always be the health and safety of both our passengers and staff.”

The exercise will not impact flights or other normal operations at the airport.

