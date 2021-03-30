Funding for Bob Jones Trail extension approved

The Bob Jones Trail Gap Closure project in San Luis Obispo County is moving forward.

The project will connect the two current sections of the biking and walking trail that are located in San Luis Obispo and Avila Beach, creating a new section of trail between the Ontario Road parking lot and the Octagon Barn.

Funding for the project comes from the California Transportation Commission with a total amount of $18.25 million.

The money will be used to finalize the design, obtain trail easements, and construct the trail.

"I think it's great, you know, more bike trails like this the better. It's just so much fun riding up and down and taking in the best of what the California coast has to offer," said David McGinn, a San Francisco resident who was utilizing the Bob Jones Trail in Avila Beach on Monday.

The 4.5-mile "City to the Sea" trail extension will be separated from motor vehicles and be suitable for people of all ages and abilities, providing an option for bicycling, walking or running.

The anticipated completion date is in 2025.