Fundraiser for cancer research held Wednesday

A fundraiser was held Wednesday to raise money for cancer research.

Mike Hammons says his wife of 26 years was diagnosed with breast cancer.

To show support for her and others, Mike decided to shave his head and donate a wig to a cancer patient.

WineSneak in San Luis Obispo hosted the event.

All tips and service charges from the event will go to the Hearst Cancer Resource Center.

“It’s so important it enables us to do more. We are we're a nonprofit hospital and we are a community benefit portion of that nonprofit hospital. So it really enables us to broaden our programs and services that we offer free of charge to the patients and families in San Luis Obispo County,” said Shannon D’Acquisto, the Hearst Cancer Resource Center Director.

Mike says his wife is now in remission and is recovering.