Fundraiser for missing 5-year-old Kyle Doan's family at Paso's Sensorio

The community is invited to Paso Robles' Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio fundraiser for missing 5-year-old Kyle Doan's family.

Doan went missing the morning of Jan. 9 when the vehicle he and his mother were in was overtaken by floodwaters on their way to Lillian Larsen Elementary School in San Miguel.

"Members of the Doan family work here at Sensorio and are part of our Sensorio family. We are all heartbroken by this tragedy and want to help in any way we can," said Ken and Bobbi Hunter Sensorio founders in a Facebook post.

This special Sensorio Gives Back initiative will donate 90% of all ticket sales to support the family's ongoing "Bring Kyle Home" efforts. Guests on Jan. 29 will also be given green ribbons, which are being worn by community members on the Central Coast to raise awareness and support for Doan's family.

For more information on the latest search for Doan, please click here. KSBY will also continue to cover this story as information becomes available.

Paso Robles' Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio is located at 4380 Highway 46. To purchase tickets for this upcoming fundraiser, please click here.