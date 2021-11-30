Fundraiser nearly doubles goal in funds raised to help local sports programs

A local business owner in northern San Luis Obispo County held a fundraiser to help support local youth sports programs.

Elissa Williams is the Broker-Owner of RE/MAX Success in Templeton and held her first fundraiser in September.

Williams told KSBY that when she opened her business that she hoped she could put together a fundraiser to help support the community.

Williams said the goal for that fundraiser was to raise $25,000 for the community and Williams credits the support of the community for surpassing that goal and raising a total of $42,000.

The funds raised will be distributed to 26 different sports clubs in the area. The clubs will use the money to buy new uniforms, sports equipment and to pay any fees they need to play.

"It was like Santa Claus to give those funds away that felt so good and to see those kids come in their uniforms and it really warms your heart to be able to give," said Williams.

Williams said she received 26 applications from youth sports programs needing the funds for assistance. Some of their needs are greater than others. Williams tells KSBY she is in the process of contacting all of the recipients of the grants.