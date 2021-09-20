Fundraising weekend begins for SabesWings charity in Paso Robles

On Sunday, former professional baseball player Bret Sabgerhagen and his wife Kandyce hosted the first day of their sold out fundraising event.

All proceeds from the two-day event go towards the Saberhagen's cancer charity "SabesWings" which helps cancer patients suffering from medical financial toxicity.

The couple were inspired to start "SabesWings" after Kandyce's own personal battle with breast cancer.

"We've seen first hand on how expensive treatments are for families, fortunately we were able to take care of them, but a lot of people aren't. That's where we've decided to help out these families, whether its medical or household bills they're not able to pay because its very expensive for a lot of these treatments," said Bret.

Sunday night included a dinner, silent and live action, as well as live music by country music star Jason Aldrean's band at Guyomar Winery in Paso Robles.

The charity event will continue on Monday at Hunter Ranch Golf Course, also located in Paso Robles. Those who bought tickets will have the opportunity to be part of the golf event and a celebrity cooking class.

Tickets for the dinner and concert cost $400. Tickets for the golf game and cooking class cost $300. A total of 380 tickets were sold.

If you or someone you know is in need of funds for cancer expenses, their website provides forms to fill out to sign up for financial assistance.