Future brides explore the 2023 Santa Maria wedding and quince expo

The City of Santa Maria recreation and parks department is inviting anyone planning a wedding, quinceañera, sweet 16, or formal event to the 2023 Santa Maria wedding and quince expo.

The first day of the expo took place on Saturday, Jan. 7.

The expo hosts vendors from varying specialties including florists, photographers, DJs, venue managers, event planners, caterers, and more.

The free event includes a welcome bag for the first 50 brides in attendance each day.

"We actually made the admission free," said Recreation Supervisor Rudy Gutierrez. "That way people can come and enjoy without an expense. We know when planning a wedding and I've done so myself that there's some cost involved, so it's free for people to come in and enjoy."

Proceeds from vendor fees and donations benefit Play Inc. The expo will continue Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Veteran's Memorial Center in Santa Maria.