Gala Pride and Diversity Center responds to President Trump's order on gender

President Donald Trump is standing by his campaign promises—his latest order declares that the federal government will recognize only two sexes: male and female.

Gala Pride and Diversity Center in San Luis Obispo is responding to this. Julia Thompson, President of the Board of Directors at the Gala Pride and Diversity Center, told KSBY Daybreak Senior Reporter Shannon MacNeil in a statement Tuesday:

"I cannot speak for the LGBTQ+ community as a whole, but as the President of the Board of Directors at the GALA Pride and Diversity Center, I can tell you this is nonsense. Gender-diverse people have been here much longer than Donald Trump, and an inauguration speech meant to incite anger and fear does not negate anyone's existence or experience. Gender diverse folks woke up yesterday morning, they woke up this morning, and they will wake up tomorrow morning."

Thompson added that anyone struggling to process the new administration can keep an eye out for the center's therapist-led grief support group focusing on the implications of the current political climate. For more information, visit GALACC.org.