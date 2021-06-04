Gala Pride Center reports vandalism at downtown SLO building

A sign in front of the Gala Pride and Diversity Center in San Luis Obispo was reportedly vandalized over the weekend.

According to officials at the Pride Center, which is located downtown near the corner of Palm and Santa Rosa streets, someone tore down Gala's sign but left a sign for another business located in the same building untouched.

Employees reportedly didn't notice the vandalism until Wednesday when they returned to the building and notified San Luis Obispo police.

Officials at the center are now asking the community for help to make temporary yard signs and colorful banners to decorate the building during Pride Month.

Anyone with information about the vandalism and theft of the sign should contact the San Luis Obispo Police Department.