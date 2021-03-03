Galaxy Theatre in Atascadero to open for fourth day of business in just one year

Atascadero city leaders announced the reopening of the Galaxy Theatre in Colony Square.

The theatre will reopen to the public on Friday, March, 5.

The announcement comes as San Luis Obispo County health officials announced the county is moving into the less restrictive red tier on Tuesday.

The good news comes almost a week after the city announced a potential foreclosure of the Colony Square Property where the theatre resides.

The Galaxy Theatre, which has been a staple in the community for the past decade, has only been open three days since March of last year.

City leaders say the theatre will initially open on weekends, Friday through Sunday, at 25% capacity. The city tweeted saying, "As movies are released and health conditions permit, the theatre will increase its day of operation!"

You can find out more about the potential foreclosure including the impacts has had on other businesses in the area by clicking here.