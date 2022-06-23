Atascadero’s Galaxy Theatre in downtown's Colony Square shopping center is now under new ownership.

The Galaxy Theatre lease runs out at the end of June, however, the company announced they are departing early with the business closing on Thursday, June 23.

Effective immediately, the Sanborn family cinema business will replace Galaxy Theatre as the operator, according to Jeff Nelson CEO of Cinema Square, LLC, and the theatre owner.

The Sanborn family says they plan to rename the theatre Colony Cinemas and open for business on Wednesday, June 29.

The Sanborn family has operated the Downtown Centre 7 San Luis Obispo Theatre for 30 years. They plan to bring their experience and local touches to the theatre, with enhancements happening over time.

“Mr. Sanborn has offered employment to the current theatre employees, most all of whom look forward to staying at that theatre location,” said Mr. Nelson.

Galaxy Theatre, headquartered in Los Angeles, had operated the theatre for the past 10 years. The pandemic caused a disruption in the industry and Galaxy shifted its attention to other theatre locations it has.

Once available, tickets to attend the new theatre will be available here.