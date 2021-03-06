Galaxy Theatres in Atascadero opens to the public at 25% percent capacity

San Luis Obispo County residents can once again watch a movie in a theater.

Now that SLO County has moved into the red tier, theaters can welcome guests back again at 25% capacity.

On Friday, Galaxy Theatres in Atascadero opened the doors back to moviegoers and they were able to do it on their 10th anniversary.

Loren Kaplan, general manager of Galaxy Theatres, says keeping customers and employees safe is a priority and has made changes to do so.

"We have changed our air filters we have upgraded them to eliminate more of the bacteria coming in our building... we have spaced out our movies longer so we have more time to thoroughly clean and sanitize and sterilize our auditoriums between showings," he said.

It's a tradition some were excited to experience again.

"It's kind of nice to have it a little open now we can come and kind of hang out and watch movies and stuff like that cause everyone misses their popcorn and soda right", theatre guest Johnny Munoz said.

Despite the ups ad downs of openings and closures, Kaplan says he is thankful for the community support.

"We're not going to go anywhere, we are going to be here in Atascadero serving the community here," he said.