Garage engulfed in flames, firefighters quickly contain blaze

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a residential structure fire late Friday night.

It happened at about 9:46 p.m. at 923 Running Stag Way.

Firefighters say crews arrived at the home and found that the attached garage was fully engulfed with flames extending to a travel trailer in the driveway.

All residents were able to safely evacuate.

Paso Robles firefighters say they quickly contained the fire to the travel trailer and garage before it spread any further.

Three fire engines and one Battalion Chief from Paso Robles responded to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.