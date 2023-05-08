Garage fire displaces Lompoc family

The Red Cross is assisting a Lompoc family whose home was damaged by a fire over the weekend, fire officials say.

It was reported shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday on the 1000 block of Alden Avenue.

The Lompoc Fire Department says crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage of the single-family home when they arrived.

Fire officials say the fire did not spread beyond the garage “due to fire crews swift fire suppression.”

The Lompoc Fire Department was assisted by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Vandenberg Space Force Base Fire Department, Lompoc Police Department and AMR.

Fire officials say everyone was able to get out of the home safely and no one was hurt but the six people who live there along with three dogs and three cats were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.