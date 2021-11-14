Garagiste Wine Festival celebrates 10th anniversary in Paso Robles

The Garagiste Wine Festival returns to Paso Robles this weekend for its 10th anniversary.

The event celebrates some of the best small-lot wine producers in the area.

Last year's event was cancelled due to COVID-19.

More than 50 producers from the area are participating and pouring hundreds of different wines at the Paso Robles Event Center on Saturday.

"At our festival you will meet the winemaker nine times out of 10 across the table," Garagiste Festival president Stewart McLennan said. "So you're going to have that one on one experience with somebody who's actually made the wine telling you about the wine, telling you about the wine first hand, which is just a great thing to have."

Some tickets for Saturday's event are still available here.

Proceeds from the festival support the Garagiste Festival Scholarship Fund, which goes to the Cal Poly Wine and Viticulture Department.