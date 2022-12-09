Garfield lookalike "Colby Jack Cheese" is this weeks Pet of the Week

Every Friday we feature an available pet from Woods Humane Society as our Pet of the week. This weeks feature may look like Garfield but instead his name is Colby Jack Cheese and he is ready for a family here on the Central Coast!

Robin Coleman from Woods Humane Society introduced us to Colby and had this to say. "This is the definition of a cool cat. Look at these cheeks, he is such a sweetie. He is a six-year-old orange tabby here at woods in SLO. He is one of our volunteer and staff favorites. Our youth volunteers love reading to him. In our book buddy program. They say that he loves jokes. I believe it."

Coleman continued "he loves people. He loves treats, he loves to eat. But basically, he would love to get a home before the holidays. We call him Cole, we call him Colby. We call him Jack. You can call him Cheese. You can call him whatever you want as long as you adopt this guy, come on in and meet him today. We promise you will fall in love with this delicious Colby Jack Cheese"

Colby Jack will be available at noon Friday for adoption at the Woods Humane Society shelter in San Luis Obispo along with all the other pets. For more information on our pet of the week or the other available pets visit this link!

