Gas leak prompts evacuation at Santa Maria City building

Firefighters responded to reports of a gas leak in Santa Maria Wednesday.

City officials say the leak was reported at around 12:30 p.m. and prompted an evacuation at a City building housing the City Attorney’s Office and finance department located at 206 East Cook St.

The building is the same one where people can pay their utility bills and get information on businesses licenses.

SoCalGas reportedly responded and is looking into the cause of the leak and making the needed repairs.

City officials say no one was injured.

Information on the closure was posted on the doors of the building.

