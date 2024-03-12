Gas prices are at a four-month high nationwide with California leading in prices

As the weather gets warmer the demand for gas increases, and so do the prices. How do the prices in California differ from the rest of the nation?

Gas prices are at a four-month high, according to AAA, the national average on Monday is around $3.40 for a gallon of regular gas. The state of California’s average gas price sits at $4.88 as of Monday.

A local gas station owner says he increased his prices .05 cents Monday and fuel prices are rising faster than he can place an order. And, believe it or not, says he's not making a profit running a gas station.

“ I order it, they give me a price, but I'm not guaranteed that price," longtime owner of Chalk Mountain Liqour and Deli, Michael Hawkins, said. "So when they pull it from the refinery, that's the price you actually get. So it could jump $0.50 by the time I ordered till the time they pull it. So you never know what you're paying for fuel until they actually drop it into the ground."

Hawkins has owned Chalk Mountain Liquor and Deli for 38 years and says customers used to come in to grab food and a beverage along with their gas, now many are going without the non-essentials.

A local from Cambria I spoke with told me she purposefully runs her errands in North San Luis Obispo County because gas is cheaper, but she would rather budget than live anywhere else.

While the nation is at a four-month high, according to AAA, a rise in gas prices around spring time is normal as the weather warms up and demand for gas is higher.

Since last week, California is one of ten states to see the largest average price increase in gas, rising 12 cents more a gallon since last Thursday. The state of Ohio saw the largest increase, with a rise in 28 cents per gallon of gas.