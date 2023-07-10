Gas prices go up once again after gas tax goes in place

The California gas tax went into place on July first. The central coast remains the highest price for gas in the state.

As of right now, according to AAA, San Luis Obispo County is the most expensive county for gas in the state.

“When I was growing up in the 60s and 70s no one would tolerate five dollars a gallon gas,” Tyrone Flanagan, a local resident, said.

The gasoline tax in California has gone up four cents for an increase of 8% since July first.

This tax will go to fixing all California roads.

According to the Los Angeles Times, state officials say they are still billions of dollars short of what is needed to properly fix the roads.

State officials say around 130 billion dollars is needed for state road repairs.

The total of taxes and fees on gasoline will be 57.8 cents per gallon.

If I had the money for a hybrid or an electric car, I’d do it,” Flanagan said.

“I am getting a bike, I just can't afford a car,” Fredd Hatfield, another San Luis Obispo resident,

said.

The fuel tax increase happens yearly because of a Senate bill signed in 2017.

As of right now San Luis Obispo County is the only county in California that is more than five dollars, while Yuba City is the cheapest and on average for regular sits at $4.52 per gallon.