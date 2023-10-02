Gas prices in California could go down with winter-blend gasoline coming earlier this year

On Thursday, the California Air Resources Board approved the requests of Governor Gavin Newsom to allow early access for the winter-blend gasoline.

To keep gas prices down in California, the decision to switch to winter-blend gasoline earlier than what is typically allowed by law could help some. Once again, locals say they are frustrated with the prices at the pump.

“I filled up my car. It was 118 dollars. I've never paid that much to fill up my car,” Dave Merritt said.

“I'm disappointed, I'm just disappointed,” Jackie Sandoval said.

“I put $20 in and it only gets me about two and a half gallons, maybe even three barely,” Sosa Peezy said.

Californians are starting off the month of October paying an average of over six dollars a gallon for regular gasoline.

One month ago, prices were on average five dollars and twenty-three cents per gallon for regular gasoline.

“It went up significantly. I'm kind of surprised, even in the last week or two,” Merritt said.

Jackie Sandoval is a resident of Arroyo Grande and says she is frustrated with the gas prices.

“I have a small business and it’s ruining my life and my business,” Sandoval said.

Sandoval says the way prices are going, she may have to rethink keeping her small business.

“I come all the way into the towns to do my business and I have to spend a lot of money on gas instead of doing the business,” Sandoval said.

Although gas prices continue to rise, relief may be on the way.

The rising gas prices have led Governor Gavin Newsom to initiate an early transition to winter-blend gasoline in California.

The California Air Resources Board approved early access of winter-blend gasoline which they approved effective immediately starting on September 28th.

“When the economy is struggling, with the gas prices that high it's going to put a lot of pressure on folks,” Merritt said.

According to Triple-A, gas prices tend to be lower in the winter than in the summer.

One resident from Salinas shares his thoughts on switching from the summer blend to the winter blend early on.

“If you bring the prices down but you get less mileage per gallon then it's not going to help you as much as you think,” Merritt said.

The advisory issued on September 28th will remain in effect until midnight on October 31st.

According to Triple-A, the national average for gas across the US today sits at roughly $3.82.

That is two dollars less than the average of gas in California.