Gaviota rest areas along Highway 101 to reopen

Drivers along Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County will once again be able to stop at the Gaviota rest area.

The rest areas on both sides of the highway have been closed since July 2021 while work on a $5.5 million wastewater system improvement project was underway.

Caltrans says a new waterline between both facilities on each side of the highway was recently installed to improve the water pressure.

Other work done during the 17-month closure includes wastewater treatment and electrical system upgrades, a new water storage tank/pump house and new crew building.

Caltrans says the rest areas will reopen by 5 p.m. Thursday.

