UPDATE: Vegetation fire near Gaviota State Park threatens structures

UPDATE (1:35 p.m.) - Santa Barbara County Fire is on the scene of the reported 50-acre vegetation fire on Hollister Ranch.

Structures in the area are threatened, and resources are en route, including aircraft.

—

ORIGINAL STORY: Firefighters were responding to a large vegetation fire off the Gaviota coast Saturday afternoon.

It was reported around 11:45 a.m. on the 100 block of Hollister Ranch Rd.

A large plume of smoke could be seen from the Lompoc area.

