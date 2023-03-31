Gaviota tunnel maintenance work to result in Hwy 101 detour next week

Caltrans officials say a project to clean the inside of the Gaviota Tunnel on Highway 101 will result in a detour on Tuesday, April 4 from 8 a.m. to 3 pm.

Travelers can expect the closure of one lane going southbound on the 101.

Northbound Highway 101 traffic will be detoured to one lane of southbound Highway 101 at the junction of the 101 and the Gaviota State Park entrance. Travelers will be directed to travel northbound in the southbound lane for about 1.5 miles before being detoured back to the northbound lanes just south of the the 101 and Highway 1 interchange.

The California Highway Patrol will assist with the detour.

Please allow extra time during your commute and remember to slow down through these areas.