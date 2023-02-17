Gem Faire in Santa Barbara begins today

The Gem Faire, America's premier jewelry & bead shows, begins today.

This three-day event will last until Sunday and takes place at the Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara.

Schedule:



Friday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is $7 and is valid for the entire weekend.

This event allows visitors to explore the largest selection of fine jewelry, crystals, gemstones, beads, minerals, fossils, and much more.

Take advantage of buying directly from the importers and wholesalers. From loose gemstones, raw minerals, and millions of bead strands, to finished jewelry, fashion accessories, supplies, and tools, find them all under one roof.

They also offer jewelry repair, cleaning & ring sizing services while you shop.

For more information, visit this website or contact Gem Faire, Inc at (503) 252-8300, or email info@gemfaire.com.

# # #