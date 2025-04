Every week we feature an available animal from Woods Humane Society, this week it is five-month-old Gerald's turn in the spotlight!

At just over eight pounds, this terrier mix is packed with a playful nature and lots of curiosity.

He was brought to Woods Humane Society in need of significant medical care. Now he is all patched up and ready to find a home where he can continue learning and growing.

Check out this link to learn more about him or the other pets housed at Woods Humane Society!