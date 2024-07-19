Get a suspicious pop-up on your computer? Sheriff's officials warn it could be a scam

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about an ongoing computer scam.

Sheriff's officials say the scam seems to be targeting older residents and they've recently received several calls about it. One victim reportedly lost more than $120,000 to the scam.

According to the sheriff's office, victims have reported getting a pop-up on their computers that says the computer has been compromised and to immediately call a phone number to prevent any loss. When a victim calls the number, the people on the other line will transfer them to another scammer posing as the victim's bank's fraud department. Conversations may take place over several days until the suspects eventually arrange to meet up with the victim in order to collect cash they've withdrawn from their bank. The suspects will reportedly advise the victim to only give the money to someone with a security code.

Sheriff's officials say if you get a suspicious pop-up on your computer claiming you've been hacked or a phone call demanding money, contact law enforcement.